City of Winona officials: Put the family gatherings on hold

While coming together with loved ones for the holidays may be a beloved tradition each year, it shouldn’t happen this year, city of Winona officials reminded this week.
“Being safe in December can set us up for more freedom this winter. I want to see a near future in Winona where kids can go back to school and play sports, where bars and restaurants reopen, where city facilities and other community gathering spaces can again serve our residents,” Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said in a message to the community.
Officials at the city, county and state levels recommend for any gatherings to be kept to 10 people or less or, even better, postponed.
Not just any 10 people should be allowed to come over, though, as it’s recommended to stick to only three households maximum.
If a gathering does take place, everyone involved is recommended to take a COVID-19 test before and after, along with quarantine.
Travel is not advised, as this puts people at a higher risk for exposure.
Masks should be worn during the gathering, while social distancing and good personal hygiene techniques should be followed.
If possible, keep the gathering outside, if weather allows safely.
For more tips on a safe holiday gathering, visit cityofwinona.com.
Video calls, telephone calls, letters and other options are recommended to stay in-touch instead of in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
