 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Winona officials: Put the family gatherings on hold
0 comments
alert top story

City of Winona officials: Put the family gatherings on hold

From the COLLECTION: Winona COVID-19 cases and updates series
{{featured_button_text}}

While coming together with loved ones for the holidays may be a beloved tradition each year, it shouldn’t happen this year, city of Winona officials reminded this week.

Mark Peterson mug

Peterson

“Being safe in December can set us up for more freedom this winter. I want to see a near future in Winona where kids can go back to school and play sports, where bars and restaurants reopen, where city facilities and other community gathering spaces can again serve our residents,” Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said in a message to the community.

Officials at the city, county and state levels recommend for any gatherings to be kept to 10 people or less or, even better, postponed.

Not just any 10 people should be allowed to come over, though, as it’s recommended to stick to only three households maximum.

If a gathering does take place, everyone involved is recommended to take a COVID-19 test before and after, along with quarantine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Travel is not advised, as this puts people at a higher risk for exposure.

Masks should be worn during the gathering, while social distancing and good personal hygiene techniques should be followed.

If possible, keep the gathering outside, if weather allows safely.

For more tips on a safe holiday gathering, visit cityofwinona.com.

Video calls, telephone calls, letters and other options are recommended to stay in-touch instead of in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News