City of Winona mask mandate canceled by council

Winona Health's CEO/president Rachelle Schultz, Winona County Health and Human Services director Karen Sanness and Winona County Health and Human Services supervisor Melanie Tatge shared that the current spike in the city is highly concerning.

Tatge shared with the council that the county was, as of Thursday, at a seven-day COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people of 402.11.

This high case rate puts the county at a high transmission level, which begins at 100.

The average cases per day for the week leading up to Thursday was at 30.2 cases, which is a quick increase from the week of Aug. 25-31 when the average cases per day was at 4 cases.

It was echoed throughout the health leaders' presentations that the current COVID-19 situation is similar to how it was at the end of August 2020.

More variants, the health officials shared, are expected to continue to enter into Winona County -- similar to how the now present Delta variant did.

It was shared during the meeting that, with the contagiousness of the Delta variant, breakthrough cases are making up about 28% of the county's current cases, according to Schultz.