City of Winona facilities closed to the public starting Thursday
All city facilities in Winona will be closed to the public starting Thursday amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

Essential services for the community will continue to be offered and no interruption is expected. Staff members will continue to work in their departments, as the buildings are cleaned well to help limit the spread of the virus.

“While the city of Winona recognizes that closure of public facilities and curtailing some municipal services will cause inconvenience for members of our community, we believe these decisions are in the best interest of community as a whole,” a release from the city stated Wednesday.

For more information about the city of Winona’s responses to COVID-19 concerns, visit www.cityofwinona.com.

