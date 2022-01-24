 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City of Winona declares Tag and Tow

  • 0
Snowplow in Winona

The city's street department will be plowing through downtown Winona, which calls for the Tag and Tow to be declared.

 DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTO

The City of Winona has announced that there will be a Tag and Tow in effect on Tuesday, January 25 in the downtown area.

The city plans a snow removal. The areas that will be affected by the Tag and Tow are from Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway Street to Levee Park Drive.

In the Tag and Tow, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. Parking will also be prohibited in Municipal Parking Lot 1.

The Tag and Tow will be enforced on the even side of the street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Global Warming likely to increase the number of atmospheric rivers causing flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News