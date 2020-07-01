City of Winona creates new campaign to encourage residents to wear masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Winona has introduced a new campaign to encourage residents to continue wearing masks while visiting public places.

The campaign — titled Wear One for Winona — will feature photos and videos, posted online, of city officials and other residents wearing their masks throughout the city.

The campaign will emphasize that the people are wearing the masks to “slow the spread of COVID-19, protect themselves and their neighbors, keep local businesses open, and many other reasons,” a release from the city said.

If people share pictures of themselves online and post #wearoneforwinona in the caption, they will be entered into a giveaway for a $25 certificate to a local business.

To see entries, visit the city’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

This campaign was created by Winona’s Community Response Team.

The campaign comes after a rise in the county’s COVID-19 positive cases, with 39 new cases in June.

