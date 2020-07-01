You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Winona creates new campaign to encourage residents to wear masks
0 comments
alert featured

City of Winona creates new campaign to encourage residents to wear masks

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Meyer and Paul Schollmeier

Chris Meyer, first district Winona County commissioner, shared a picture on social media of her and Paul Schollmeier, at-large Winona city council member, wearing masks as a part of the Wear One for Winona campaign.

 Chris Meyer Facebook photo

The city of Winona has introduced a new campaign to encourage residents to continue wearing masks while visiting public places.

The campaign — titled Wear One for Winona — will feature photos and videos, posted online, of city officials and other residents wearing their masks throughout the city.

The campaign will emphasize that the people are wearing the masks to “slow the spread of COVID-19, protect themselves and their neighbors, keep local businesses open, and many other reasons,” a release from the city said.

If people share pictures of themselves online and post #wearoneforwinona in the caption, they will be entered into a giveaway for a $25 certificate to a local business.

To see entries, visit the city’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

This campaign was created by Winona’s Community Response Team.

The campaign comes after a rise in the county’s COVID-19 positive cases, with 39 new cases in June.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News