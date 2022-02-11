 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Stockton presents Winona County Sheriff's Office with donations

Donation Presentation

The presentation of the donations took place Thursday afternoon. Pictured, from left to right, are Stockton city clerk/treasurer Bethany Winchester, Sheriff Ron Ganrude, Winona Dive Team member Russ Marsolek, SOAR member Gabrielle Kreidermacher, Stockton mayor Dave Johannes, SOAR member Jo Hassinger, K-9 member Doc and Deputy Adam Carlson.

The City of Stockton gifted the Winona County Sheriff's Office three donations Thursday.

The donations went to three separate entities in the office: the SOAR (Search Operations Assistance Rescue) team, the Winona County Dive Team and the Sheriff's K-9 program.

The Stockton city council voted to give out these donations at their Tuesday meeting. Each of these departments were given $500 donations.

The SOAR team is a volunteer organization that assists the Winona County Sheriff's Office in various matters. They are on call 24 hours a day and are trained in first aid, search and rescue, self defense and traffic control.

The Winona County Dive Team is another volunteer organization that assists the Sheriff's Office. As the name suggests, the dive team is responsible for water search and rescue in Winona County and has traveled to other jurisdictions to assist as well.

