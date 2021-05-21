 Skip to main content
City Manager: Virtual meeting option possibly here to stay
City Manager: Virtual meeting option possibly here to stay

Whether they’re for the city council, the port authority or the school board, virtual meetings have become a fundamental part of day-to-day life in a pandemic-afflicted world.

Since last year, public bodies across the city have adopted the use of virtual meetings in order to ensure the protection of themselves—and those who happen to be attending—from COVID-19.

Now that the community—and the rest of the country, for that matter—is attempting to return to a sense of normalcy, and caps on how many people can occupy a given space have mostly been lifted, the question regarding the longevity of virtual meetings is being called into question.

Specifically, are they even necessary anymore?

City manager Steve Sarvi said Friday while public meetings with in-person attendees can resume again, any decision regarding the future of virtual meetings would have to be discussed with the city’s attorney before any sweeping changes can be made.

That being said, he could see the city continuing to offer Zoom and Facebook Live options for those who are unable to attend meetings in person.

“I think people have gotten used to it,” Sarvi said. “It’s a good tool for people to be engaged with what’s happening.”

The only potential caveat for those attending meetings virtually, Sarvi said, is the public comment period. While he again prefaced that he would have to speak with the city’s attorney, he said it’s possible that people might have to be at a meeting in person if they are to partake in any public comment periods.

For the foreseeable future, though, many gatherings of governmental bodies will continue to be offered via Zoom, as well Facebook Live for specific meetings.

The next meeting the city has listed on its calendar is for the Planning Commission next Monday at 4:30 p.m., which can be attended via Zoom.

