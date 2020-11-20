City expresses support for temporary restrictions, implores supporting local businesses

The city has voiced its support of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent uptick in restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19, but is asking residents to support local businesses during this unprecedented time.

The four-week “pause” announced by Walz earlier in the week comes at a time when daily cases, infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have never been worse.

As part of the move, bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness studios, movie theatres and outdoor entertainment will temporarily cease and youth and adult sports will be postponed.

Mayor Mark Peterson expressed sorrow for the businesses affected by the pandemic and the burdens it has created.

“My heart aches for our small business owners struggling to survive, and for our young athletes who have already faced so many challenges and disruptions,” Peterson said. “This is hard, but it’s also what we need to do to protect our residents, ensure healthcare and emergency services continue to be available for all, and do our part in again slowing the spread.”