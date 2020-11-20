 Skip to main content
City expresses support for temporary restrictions, implores supporting local businesses
City expresses support for temporary restrictions, implores supporting local businesses

Not So Black Friday 01

Kristine Tibor, from Winona, looks through some clothing on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, at Sol Sport in downtown Winona. Kristine said that she came out to support local businesses and that it saves on gas driving to La Crosse, Wis.

 Matthew Seckora, Daily News

The city has voiced its support of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent uptick in restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19, but is asking residents to support local businesses during this unprecedented time.

The four-week “pause” announced by Walz earlier in the week comes at a time when daily cases, infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have never been worse.

As part of the move, bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness studios, movie theatres and outdoor entertainment will temporarily cease and youth and adult sports will be postponed.

Mark Peterson

Peterson

Mayor Mark Peterson expressed sorrow for the businesses affected by the pandemic and the burdens it has created.

“My heart aches for our small business owners struggling to survive, and for our young athletes who have already faced so many challenges and disruptions,” Peterson said. “This is hard, but it’s also what we need to do to protect our residents, ensure healthcare and emergency services continue to be available for all, and do our part in again slowing the spread.”

Peterson added that it is important during this period to support local businesses.

“The biggest bright spot I can imagine in this dark time is all our residents coming together to support local businesses as much as they’re able,” Peterson said. “I’m making sure to order takeout regularly from my favorite restaurants and am planning to purchase gift cards from small businesses for friends and family, and hope many others do the same.”

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state’s new restrictions will begin, which include:

Closed/Prohibited:

  • Indoor/outdoor dining
  • Organized sports—youth and adult
  • Gyms, fitness studios, yoga, martial arts
  • Receptions, celebrations, private parties
  • Indoor entertainment venues (movie theatres, bowling alleys, etc.)
  • Any social gathering outside of one household

Open/Allowed

  • Grocery, retail
  • Places of worship
  • Salons, personal care
  • Weddings, funerals (but no receptions)
  • Outdoor recreation

In a release issued Thursday, the city said the restrictions will not immediately change city facility plans, though itwill will communicate updates as they become available.

For more information, visit cityofwinona.com and facebook.com/cityofwinonacovid19.

