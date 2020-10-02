City encourages early voting due to pandemic

The city is requesting that residents consider voting early by absentee ballot or in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Absentee voting has increased in 2020 due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean in-person voting is being discouraged — it just means protective measures will be in place for those who decide to vote on Nov. 3.

“We’re prepared for a big turnout on Election Day, and all our poll sites will have protective measures for COVID-19,” city clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said. “But those measures may also lead to longer lines and more delays than usual, so we’re asking those who can vote before Election Day to do so.”

There are three ways for a resident to vote before Election Day — absentee ballot by mail, absentee ballot in person or direct balloting in person.

Absentee ballots can be requested by visiting www.mnvotes.org and can be sent using the enclosed pre-addressed postage-paid envelope to the Winona County Office Building at 202 West Third Street. Voters can also drop their ballot off directly at the building.

Absentee and early in-person voting can be done at the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office during normal business hours and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.