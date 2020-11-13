City election results certified; abstract of votes polled shows roughly 50% voted early

The Winona City Council certified last Tuesday’s election results Thursday morning and officially elected three new members to the council.

Scott Sherman will be the next mayor of Winona, having beat opponent Jovy Rockey with 6,963 votes.

Rockey received 5,313 votes and 158 voters wrote in a candidate of their choosing.

For the First Ward, Steve Young was elected with 2,071 votes, beating out opponent Chris G. Meier, who had 949 votes.

There were 10 write-in votes in the First Ward race, according to the abstract of votes polled.

In the Third Ward race, incumbent Pam Eyden received 1,458 votes, beating out opponent Will Gibson, who had 1,019 votes.

There were only 9 write-in votes in the Third Ward race, the abstract shows.

In the race for the council At-Large seat, Aaron Repinski secured 6,559 votes, beating out opponent and incumbent Paul Schollmeier’s 5,171 votes.

The At-Large seat also received the second most write-in voters after the mayoral race with 45 votes.

According to city clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan, the voter turnout last week was approximately 90% of registered voters.