The Winona City Council unanimously approved Monday for the Inspections Department and Winona Police Department to tow vehicles from private properties that are considered “junk.”
This is in compliance with the Junk Vehicles Ordinance, which defines when a vehicle can be removed.
According to the request referring to the Inspections Department, the agreement will become effective on Jan. 1 and last until Dec. 31, 2020.
The agreement for the police department commenced on Dec. 1 and will end on Nov. 30, 2020.
Borkowski Towing & Salvage will provide the towing of vehicles fitting the descriptions.
The city will pay the initial cost of the towing, but will seek reimbursement from the owner of the towed vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
This past year, the city did nuisance enforcement on junk vehicles and received cooperation from citizens.
“We had about 19 vehicles that we did nuisance enforcement on in the past year, but we actually only towed one,” Lucy McMartin, director of community development, said. “We’re getting really great compliance with this new junk vehicle ordinance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.