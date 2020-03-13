You are the owner of this article.
City Council to discuss state ban on conversion therapy
The Winona City Council will hold an informational session on the resolution of the Winona Human Rights Commission to support a statewide ban on conversion therapy at 6 p.m. March 16 in the City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 207 Lafayette St., Winona.

The meeting is open to the public.

