City Council to discuss state ban on conversion therapy

The Winona City Council will hold an informational session on the resolution of the Winona Human Rights Commission to support a statewide ban on conversion therapy at 6 p.m. March 16 in the City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 207 Lafayette St., Winona.
The meeting is open to the public.
