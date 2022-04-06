City Council takes next step to implement police body cameras

The Winona City Council has voted in favor of coming to a purchase agreement on a body camera system for police.

Before its Monday meeting, council held an informational session to learn more about the camera system. Police Chief Tom Williams was on hand to provide background information on the system.

Williams started discussion by informing the council of the progress the department has made since the system was first introduced at the March 21 meeting. Williams said the department had contacted seven different companies for input and so that officers could do an evaluation testing each system.

The department ended up hearing back from six of those companies, and after officers were able to test and rank the equipment from each entity, the system of BodyWorn Cameras Utility and Associates was ranked number one by the officers.

Williams had a sample system to show the council and noted that the best thing about the system is that the camera was on the inside of the vest so it couldn't potentially be ripped off.

Brian Churchill, the chief's main contact at Utility during the process, was also on hand to answer any questions from council. Churchill described the automatic turn-on feature in the camera, in which in various situations the camera will automatically turn on like when an officer gets out of the car, when the car reaches a certain speed and other protocols that can be set by each individual department.

Churchill also mentioned that there is a button for audio that officers can push to briefly mute the audio in times of a private conversation or other instances where that is needed. Ralph Romero, another Utility member, answered various technological questions from the council about the audio quality and security.

Council member George Borzyskowski moved to authorize an agreement be entered into with the city contingent on a policy being developed for the system. That motion was seconded and the vote was unanimous in favor of the motion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.