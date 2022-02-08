City Council takes next step in public safety building project

The Winona city council voted to enter an agreement with BKV and ISG to provide a conceptual layout for the proposed Community Center and Public Safety Building during Monday's meeting.

BKV, a architectural design firm, had made a presentation to the council last week during an informational session detailing the issues with the current police and fire department buildings as well as potential sites and costs for this project. During the presentation, BKV recommended the proposed site at the East Recreation Center on Zumbro Street.

Interim City Manager Chad Ubl said the cost would be $8,500 for the firms to work together, and the work would be done in the next five to seven weeks.

Council member George Borzyskowski asked if it would be "a given" that the East Recreation Center would be the spot for the new building.

Ubl said no, but that is one main reason that this work needs to be done. He also stated that ISG was requested to be involved since they had a major role in the design of the recreation center as well as redeveloping the whole block.

Ubl advised that with this work, the council would have a better understanding of all three components to this proposed building -- police, fire and the community center -- would be able to coexist.

Council member Pam Eyden said she would like to see that the recreation center doesn't lose any square footage as this project moves forward, and she would like to see examples of how this concept has worked in other communities as a result of the work done for the layout.

A motion was made by council member Michelle Alexander to authorize city staff to enter the agreement, which was seconded by council member Steve Young. As a result of the vote, the motion was passed unanimously.

