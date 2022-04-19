 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Council rejects South Baker Street bids, awards contract for well maintenance project

Podium

The Winona City Council holds their meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month.

 CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News

The Winona City Council held its second scheduled meeting of April on Monday night. Here are highlights of what was discussed.

The council awarded a contract for the upcoming maintenance project on Well 14. This is a regularly scheduled maintenance project that takes place every 20 years; the well will be evaluated and it will be determined what issues are most pressing to fix.

The contract was awarded to Keys Well Drilling, whose bid came in at $83,560 which was well below the estimated $96,500 by City Engineer Ryan Meiners, who said it was an overestimation because of the current economic climate. The other bid received was from E.H. Renner and Sons, Inc. for $110,358.

Another item on the agenda concerned bids for the South Baker Street reconstruction project. The two bids that were received were from Alcon Excavation, Inc. with a grand total of $2,459,592 and A-1 Excavation, Inc. with a grand total of $2,558,223.

The council, under the recommendation of Meiners, decided to reject both bids. Meiners said that while Alcon did have the lowest bid on the project, it could not complete the work before school started in the fall, which was a crucial factor in planning this project. Alcon had informed Meiners they would not get materials for the project until the end of August at the earliest.

With that in mind, Meiners determined it would be best to reject bids on the project for now and open bidding again potentially sometime in December for the project.

The council also approved several licenses and agreements for upcoming events in Winona, including the 2022 running of Steamboat Days and the Leighton Craft Beer Tour.

