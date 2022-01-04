City Council meeting highlights January 3: Annexation petition dominates discussion

The first Winona City Council meeting of 2022 was held on January 3. Here are some highlights of the topics and action taken.

First was discussion on an annexation petition submitted by Bonnie Sonnek and Steven Nelson, followed by a required public hearing. The petition was made to annex the property at 22170 Pinecrest Road in Wilson Township into Winona.

City Planner Carlos Espinosa said a previous attempt to have the property annexed by orderly annexation had been denied, which leads to having this annexation being done by ordinance.

Council member Steve Young asked Espinosa to clarify if the reason for the annexation petition was for a failed septic issue, which Espinosa confirmed. Espinosa added that his records indicate there was a septic inspection done and the results of that inspection showed that it needed to be replaced. However, this could not be done under the current regulations, which requires the need for city water and sewer to be implemented on the property.

After that clarification, Mayor Scott Sherman opened up the required public hearing. The council heard testimonies from Leon Bowman, chair of Wilson Township, Pat Pawlowski, the Planning and Zoning Administrator of Wilson Township, and Ernie Culp, a member of the Wilson Township board.

Bowman raised concerns that in his records there was not an annexation request received by the township from the property owners, and that none of the requirements for annexation were met.

Pawlowski concurred with Bowman and also stated that there was no record of septic being set up by the city of Winona, even though currently the property is a part of Wilson Township. He also asked if there had been an attempt to contact the person in his job before him as Pawlowski recently assumed his position.

Culp voiced his view that the property owners would pay taxes to not only Wilson Township, but to Winona as well, which he thought was unfair to them. He also added a concern that no one from the city had reached out to the township regarding this issue.

Espinosa clarified some of these issues, stating that when the property was hooked up to Winona water and sewer, the city system did not catch that the property was a part of Wilson Township due to a glitch. He added that before any work was done to the property, it should have been annexed first and that this petition is to help fix that mistake by the system.

Espinosa said that everything from the city's end was properly done according to regulations, but he is unsure if along the way there was something that was not filed with the township from the property owners or someone else during the process. Espinosa also mentioned he has copies of emails that had been sent to Wilson Township.

After further discussion on what would happen if there was no annexation and the legal terms of the annexation, essentially confirming that this was legal to execute, a motion was made and seconded to introduce the ordinance. The motion passed unanimously.

Also voted on was the Limited Use Permit for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which coincides with the upcoming Highway 43 reconstruction project.

Council member Eileen Moeller mentioned she had received an email concerning sightlines for pedestrians and bikers due to placement of trees and requested it be looked at as the project moves forward. Council member George Borzyskowski also commented that a meeting with Fleet Farm should be held prior to the commencement of construction.

A motion was made, and seconded to adopt the resolutions and authorize the mayor and city clerk to execute the permits. The motion passed unanimously.

The council also voted to approve the renewal of the 2022 Workers' Compensation and Accident Plan for City Volunteers, and to approve the Law Enforcement Labor Services 2021-22 Memorandum of Understanding, which proposes Officer Douglas Inglett to perform the duties of Sergeant while a sergeant is on extended leave.

During the council concerns portion of the meeting, council member Moeller advocated for a standing public comment portion of meetings.

