City council holds informational session for potential new public safety building

The Winona city council held an informational session Monday night to receive a presentation on a potential new public safety building.

The building would house both the Winona Police Department as well as the Winona Fire Department.

The presentation was given by several representatives from BKV Group, a firm hired by the council. BKv representatives reviewed problems in the current police and fire stations, the needs for the new building, the costs and seven different sites considered the location of the building.

The sites were the current fire station, the Central Elementary School building, the former YMCA building on Winona Street, an industrial site at 370 West Second St., the East Recreation Center on Zumbro Street, a site at Sinclair Park and a site at Gabrych Park.

After reviewing data on each site with potential response times, BKV ruled out the YMCA and industrial sites.

The site recommended to the council was the East Recreation Center on Zumbro Street.

The firm presented two cost ranges, which would total over $21 million on the low range and over $25 million in the high range. After the presentation, the council began to discuss their options.

Council member George Borzyskowski questioned if there would still be room to have activities at the building after construction, which BKV thinks should be able to happen, but would need to gather more data on that front.

Council member Michelle Alexander thanked BKV for all their hard work in not only preparing this presentation, but through this process. Alexander wanted to let the community know that this discussion has been ongoing to construct this building.

Borzyskowski then asked for clarification as to the terms in which the police would use this building, as he had heard concerns from community members that people would be held and booked in this building.

Police Chief Tom Williams clarified that the building would only be used by officers and no bookings or holdings would take place.

Mayor Scott Sherman voiced his concerns about the current facilities, specifically on the lack of proper facilities such as the HVAC system and locker rooms for female staff. He also described a vision he has that the recreation center and the public safety building can create a space where officers could interact with the community.

Sherman described how he could see an officer playing basketball with children in the community before a shift.

The biggest concerns of the council was to make sure before they made any decisions to gain public input via a public forum or public hearing and also, if the recreation center site was chosen, it would be able to function alongside the new building.

