City Council decides plan to appoint City Manager

The Winona City Council held its second January meeting Tuesday night and had discussions on how to move forward in finding a permanent City Manager.

Currently, Chad Ubl has been in the position as the interim while council has been looking for options to replace Steve Sarvi.

At the meeting, Mayor Scott Sherman presented the council with several different options to move forward in this process.

Option one would be to offer Ubl the permanent position as City Manager. Option two would be to go through a process to review Ubl's credentials and interview him as a council.

Option three would be to open the position internally to allow for applicants, while option four would be opening the position externally as well as internally. Option five would be to bring in a third-party search firm to conduct a search, and option six would be to assign individuals on an ad hoc basis, meaning when needed.

Council member George Borzyskowski made a motion for the council to move forward with the second option and interview Ubl and go through his credentials, which was seconded. Borzyskowski was then asked by council member Pam Eyden to clarify what he thought the process may look like, which he did stating that the process would also involve city administration.

Council member Eileen Moeller voiced her support for the third and fourth options, believing that while she had no doubts in Ubl and that he has done a great job in the interim, it would be prudent of the council to let others apply for the position.

After concerns were raised by Eyden about the quickness of this process, Sherman voiced that he had taken many different things into account when going through these options, including staff morale, Ubl's experience, and potential financial aspects.

Eyden then voiced her concerns that the discussion had shifted to this issue becoming more about the budget, and she didn't want someone to be put into this role to help make up the budget.

After more discussion on the specifics of what the process of evaluating Ubl would look like, council member Aaron Repinski called to question, ending discussion and proceeding to a vote.

The motion to proceed with reviewing Ubl's credentials as well as an in-depth interview with him was passed on a 6-1 vote. Moeller was the sole vote against.

