City Council begins discussions on open comment period during meetings

Podium

The Winona City Council held an informational session Monday covering a public comment period and police body cameras.

 CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News

The Winona City Council took the first steps toward instituting a public comment period of their meetings at an informational session Monday.

City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan brought forward to the council several parameters for what a public comment period could look like, as well as some examples of what other cities have in place for their public comment periods.

The parameters read as follows:

  • 15-20 minutes total time per meeting
  • 3-4 minutes per speaker
  • Limiting topics to issues not on agenda
  • Sign up beginning 30 minutes before the meeting begins
  • Starting with in-person, later moving to Zoom and phone calls

The council then held a discussion on these proposed parameters, in which council member Eileen Moeller suggested adopting 15 minutes total and 3 minutes per speaker. There was also discussion on whether this would take place before or during council meetings.

Mayor Scott Sherman voiced his support for holding this public comment period during meetings, which was echoed by Moeller.

Other topics of discussion included the potential inclusion of Zoom and phone calls right away, the recording of these sessions and starting to look at potential rules for these periods other than the recommended parameters.

The next step will be to have a policy drafted by Mohan and brought back to a future council meeting to review and potentially adopt at that time.

