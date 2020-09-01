City closely monitoring COVID-19 situation after spike in cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the rise in COVID-19 cases in Winona in the last several days, the city has announced it is working closely with community partners to monitor potential communitywide effects.

The city reported 35 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, noting that 21 of those were new and that 14 had come from another county.

With the steady rise in cases, the county’s 14-day average (per 10,000 residents) has risen to above 32, whereas the average in early August was six.

The latest cases of COVID-19 have been within the 20 to 29 age ranges.

Much of the newer cases are believed to be caused by the recently returned college students, offering an explanation for the cases pertaining to younger adults.

However, after a 38-person spike in cases last week, Mayor Mark Peterson requested that the community to not be so quick to assign blame.

“We cannot just broadly blame college students,” Peterson said. “We know a majority of young people are working hard to be healthy and keep their schools open, and we appreciate them.”

As of now, the city has not noticed any changes in key factors and community sectors they are watching that might necessitate a change in policy, enforcement strategies or other procedures.