City closely monitoring COVID-19 situation after spike in cases

Given the rise in COVID-19 cases in Winona in the last several days, the city has announced it is working closely with community partners to monitor potential communitywide effects.
The city reported 35 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, noting that 21 of those were new and that 14 had come from another county.
With the steady rise in cases, the county’s 14-day average (per 10,000 residents) has risen to above 32, whereas the average in early August was six.
The latest cases of COVID-19 have been within the 20 to 29 age ranges.
Much of the newer cases are believed to be caused by the recently returned college students, offering an explanation for the cases pertaining to younger adults.
However, after a 38-person spike in cases last week, Mayor Mark Peterson requested that the community to not be so quick to assign blame.
“We cannot just broadly blame college students,” Peterson said. “We know a majority of young people are working hard to be healthy and keep their schools open, and we appreciate them.”
As of now, the city has not noticed any changes in key factors and community sectors they are watching that might necessitate a change in policy, enforcement strategies or other procedures.
The factors the city look at are:
- Information from Winona County that contact tracing has revealed a specific location, organization, area or behavior that’s contributing to large community spread.
- Evidence of spread in vulnerable populations (such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, public housing).
- Changes to availability of ICU and other critical-care needs at local health-care providers.
- Decision-making from pre-K-12 schools to modify or step back from current models of hybrid learning and transition into distance learning.
- Decision-making from local colleges and universities to roll back hybrid classes, and/or transition to distance learning.
- Consistent evidence that multiple bars, restaurants or retail locations are not able or willing to follow capacity, physical distancing, mask-wearing, and other orders and guidelines.
- Widespread partying, noise complaints and other issues in neighborhoods with a high percentage of off-campus student housing.
Every weekend, the Winona Police Department conducts compliance checks with bars and other areas in the city.
Last weekend, the police department reported that there were no capacity issues at locals bars and that they received very few noise and party complaints in neighborhoods.
