City and county leadership discuss American Rescue Act fund plans

The American Rescue Plan provided over $9 million dollars of funding to Winona County. Now the question for both city and county leadership that remains how it will be spent.

Winona County Board chair Chris Meyer has put a lot of thought put into those decisions.

The county board had set a framework for the funds during its board meeting on Oct. 26. Under this framework, the board approved use of $2.6 million “to extend broadband to underserved and unserved areas in rural Winona County.”

Meyer said that broadband was a priority.

“My understanding from the conversation was that once achieved we would only have 900 households across the count that don’t have service,” Meyer stated.

One of the things that the board is taking into account is a survey done by Engage Winona. In the survey, participants were asked a series of questions about what they feel Winona County needs to focus on funding.

Meyer recognized that some of the responses that the survey received cannot be funded through this federal aid, as it comes with strict guidelines on what it can — and, perhaps more importantly, cannot — be used for.

“The ARPA funding had pretty specific rules that came with it. It is not possible to use it to just reduce the tax levy, that just isn’t allowed. There is also the issue of different levels of government,” Meyer said. “It’s not out of the question, just that we don’t have jurisdiction over those areas.”

Meyer does have some projects that she would like to see receive funding from this federal aid.

“My favorite projects include starting up a Family Treatment Court. This is one of those projects that is not just the right thing to do in that it reduces pain and suffering by helping folks, but it also returns far more benefit financially in future social services support,” Meyer said.

Meyer also talked about projects that would improve county parks, as well as projects that would help with mental health or substance abuse as some other projects she would like to see funded.

The board is also spending $1.5 million on the business sector, utilizing $20,000 grants that will go directly to businesses throughout the county.

As for the city of Winona, Mayor Scott Sherman sees one project that he would definitely like to see funded through this aid.

“There’s been much discussion about the HVAC at the masonic building, and I think that in general, this would be a good allocation of those ARP funds,” Sherman said.

Sherman also stressed the importance of looking at all the possibilities for this funding.

“I think it’s important that we try to remember too, that this money is a one time thing. It is not ongoing, or something that we’ll receive again,” Sherman said. “So I think it’s important that we use it for one time use projects, not use it for operational expenses or anything that would need continual funding or future funding.”

Baker Tilly, a consulting firm, is currently facilitating their own study, which Sherman said that “they are almost done with it from my understanding.”

The study will help Sherman and the council clear up what exactly the funds can and can’t be used for, which Sherman is “looking forward to.”

“I’ll be waiting comments back from Baker Tilly and then obviously staff recommendations along the way, in terms of where they think that money should be spent,” Sherman added.

The study will also be something that the council will consider when allocating these funds, which Sherman acknowledged will be challenging.

“I think it’s important when we’re determining our priorities, to really look at what is going to be, regardless of opinion, where’s the most effective use of those dollars that will not only benefit us now but into the future? Can it lighten the load on other needs for the city if we have this paid for?” Sherman said.

Both Sherman and Meyer have heard from the public on this issue and want to continue to gain public input.

“I invite the public to reach out as well. Send us emails, give us a call, have a conversation with me,” Sherman said. “Once we have a clearer picture, I personally would invite the public input on where we should be spending or what they think are important to them. And then we can make a decision as a council and move forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0