"Here Comes Christmas" and "Christmas Star Search" will be presented on the stage atop the Oaks Wine Bar, 75 W. Third St. in Winona, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 7, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Twenty community members, adults and kids, have been rehearsing for several weeks.
The original musicals, written by Ruth Bures, are being directed by Kelly Welti, and accompanied by area musicians.
Tickets are available for purchase (adults $10, students $5, kids under 4 free with paying adult) at Midtown Foods, Hardt’s Music and The Oaks Wine Bar. Tickets for partial-view seats will be sold at the door. Come prepared to enjoy the spirit of Christmas!
