Chris Meyer elected Winona County Board chair

Chris Meyer, elected as the new Winona County Board chair, has had plenty of local government experience to get to this point.

She previously served as a member of the county Parks and Environmental committee, as well as the county planning commission.

During her time on the planning commission is when Meyer decided to take things one step further.

"The previous individual who held this office his name was Jim Pomeroy and Jim had been the district one county commissioner for about 12 years, so for three terms, and he was gonna retire and he asked me, like several years in advance of when I ran, if I'd be interested in running and shared with me what was involved and I really became interested," Meyer said. "I became interested because at a local level, I think a lot of people think about state and federal elections as a place where there's so much significance, but really at the local level, there's an immediate impact on other people."

Meyer, who was elected chair during the Jan. 4 board meeting, also knows how crucial local government is, especially on decisions that aren't made by the state.

"Minnesota is one of only about 10 states in the country where the state itself does not administer health and human service and public health programs. That function is pushed down to the county government. So the state mandates and the state controls, but the county is the one who provides income supports medical assistance, and it's county staff that really have to manage that," Meyer said. "That to me makes it really important that folks who run in our in county government have a skill set that in some ways works in terms of having a background in business, understanding finance, because that's our primary function is we raise the levy and we approve the budget and we deal with the funding parts of government."

For Meyer, being chair doesn't change too much in terms of her overall goals, it just adds a little more weight behind them.

"The goals of the chairperson is really to try and bring some kind of courteous conversation and to keep us going in a positive way and try to find common ground. I believe that we all (the board commissioners) care deeply about the community and about the county. But I think we have very, very different ideas about how to best care for the county," Meyer said.

"And it is really hard for us to agree on a wide variety of topics. But it is my goal as with these conversations, is to see can we at least talk about this and see if we can find a common ground, and we may not be able to and we will still have to govern. But that is the role of the county board chair. And so I will do my best to help keep us as civil as we can be in our discourse."

With the ongoing pandemic, Meyer acknowledges that while other projects and decisions will be crucial, navigating the pandemic is still on the forefront of her mind.

"We are in the midst of a public health crisis. We are putting a lot of energy into and cooperating with the cities in the county, with fire departments with the schools really to get as many people who will get vaccinated and to get them boosted. And so I honestly I think that is an on going pandemic," Meyer said. "I urge people to follow CDC guidance, our public health folks are saying at this point really when you go out in public you ought to be wearing at least a KN 95 because the omnicron is so contagious."

Meyer also added that, "I personally don't have any goals or intentions of trying to do mandates and for the reasons that we all read about in the news."

Meyer included a message for citizens of the county:

"Please take care of yourself with respect to the pandemic and I want folks to have a sense of community, like do this for yourself. Do this for your family and do it you know, for your community. I guess the other thing that I would hope is that we do figure out ways to become a more welcoming community and that these are giant societal issues that are going on in the US right now," Meyer said. "And I think that they really require us to think about citizenship and community membership and be our best selves and to bring forth as much civility and to try and have conversations about things and work together to support democracy and to support our way of life."

