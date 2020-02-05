Chili from area restaurants will be available at the 26th annual Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road.
Celebrity judging will be emceed by Visit Winona's Kate Carlson, while attendees enjoy entertainment from the Just for Kix dancers, the Genbu-Kai Karate group and 3D printing demonstrations by WSU's Chemistry Club. All proceeds from the Cook-off will benefit Ready Set School, which will kick off its annual fundraising campaign alongside a short program at 11:50 a.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $10, or for $12 day-of for the all-you-can-eat event. Currently, 15 local businesses have entered the competition, which will be judged by local celebrities as well as the public.
For more information on the Cook-off or Ready Set School, call 507-474-2588.
