Childhood immunizations, check-ups less common, but more important as families fear COVID-19

Addison’s appointment included not just a shot, but multiple exams – like for her eyes, ears, mouth, heart and more – that proved that she was a very healthy young child.

Throughout the appointment she was brave and excited to be at the facility, no fear in her eyes until the moment the flu shot was administered.

As a lot of children do, she did burst into tears during the shot, but quickly recovered in Dana’s arms and could be seen in the hall minutes later fully recovered from the incident.

Stickers and other distractions were provided to help her smile once again.

Rider said, even though the shots and appointments may cause a bit of a pain or fear, especially now during the pandemic, “I feel like it’s even more important than usual now because we certainly don’t, in the middle of COVID, we don’t want to have outbreaks of really serious and potentially fatal diseases like measles and whooping cough.

“We don’t want to be dealing with that when they are preventable by vaccines and it’s very safe to come in and get vaccines,” she said.

Rider reminded that these deadly diseases are not going away just because of the pandemic, so they need to continue to be a concern.