Chad Erickson Ice Rink schedule

Below is the schedule for when the Chad Erickson Ice Rink will be staffed, meaning free skates will be available and even free hot chocolate.
The rink in Riverside Park is open every day for use but the dates below represent when the warming shelter and skates are available.
- Saturday, Jan. 29, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Sunday, Jan. 30, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 2, 4 pm to 8 pm, Taken-Park Dept.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, noon to 9 pm. Open
- Sunday, Feb. 6, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 4 pm to 8 pm, Taken-Park Dept
- Saturday, Feb. 12, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Sunday, Feb. 13, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4 pm to 8 pm, Taken-Park Dept.
- Saturday, Feb. 19, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Sunday,
- Feb. 20, noon to 9 pm, Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4 pm to 8 pm, Taken-Park Dept.
Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 9 pm, Taken-Troop 168
- Sunday, Feb. 27, noon to 9 pm, Taken-Pack 28
If additional information is needed, please contact Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens at 608-385-0490 or pstephens@eagle.uwlax.edu