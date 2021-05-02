Chad Dull: Yes, we’re open, and here’s why

A second reason for keeping our campuses open is we know our students count on us to move them to the lives they want. So many students pursue education to improve their place in the world, improve their ability to take care of those they care about, and move towards who they want to be. We take our responsibility in that partnership quite seriously.

Not everyone could put their goals and dreams on hold this year. MSC Southeast is a promise of future opportunity. Being open and staying open is a key part of keeping that promise. I often describe our work as “changing economic reality for people (students) we love,” and doing that work required maintaining the ability to be on campus as safely as possible. Keeping our doors open for students has meant providing access to internet and technology, faculty and staff, our food pantries and other resources they need to succeed.

Will MSC Southeast have classes on campus this fall? Yes, we absolutely will! In fact, fall semester enrollment looks strong already because we have all been waiting to get back closer to normal. Trust me, this includes everyone at the college. We will have even more classes and services on campus than we did in 2020-21. Being on campus at the college will be one of those things that reminds us all better days are ahead and life continues.