Chad Dull: Welcome back

Do you remember the first day of school when you were growing up? I certainly do. It usually meant I had the new clothes we had bought the week before, and likely a haircut as well. No matter how many years went by, there was a nervous energy as we got ready to go back and be with our teachers and friends. This shared experience is part of many of us at a nearly molecular level. Coming back to school is a rite of passage, and it is just about time to come back again.

Fall semester is just beginning at MSC Southeast. It is my second favorite time of the year (graduation is the first). While we have been working all summer and some students have been taking classes, there is just something special about the start of the regular academic year. Maybe it’s the rhythm so many of us remember from our childhood, as summer winds down and we get ready for new beginnings. Or maybe it’s just the feeling of people coming in the doors to pursue a new and better future for themselves. Whatever it is, there is an energy to having classes start and students back on campus that makes for a feeling like no other.