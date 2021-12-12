Chad Dull: 'This pantry is everything'

“This pantry is everything.” The words caught me off guard. I was giving a tour of our campus and had taken my guest to one of our free food pantries for students. I was explaining how important it was to me, because we know that nearly half of the students at Minnesota State College Southeast experience food insecurity during their time with us. I didn’t realize anyone else was in the room with us when I heard a man say, “This pantry is everything.”

I turned to him and asked what he meant. He said, “This is how I keep weight on my body, while I work through my program.” I asked what program he was in, and then assured him that students get jobs in that particular field 100% of the time after graduation. He told me that he felt too old to be in school (for the record he was considerably younger than me), but he knew he could change his life circumstances by getting his degree.

I thanked him for sharing, and we watched him load up his bag of groceries and leave for the day. I turned to my guest and assured them that the student had not been planted or coached, and we continued with our tour.

Sometimes people ask me why colleges like MSC Southeast worry so much about basic needs like food, and stories like the one above are the ones I tell. We know that a post-secondary credential can be the difference between making a living wage and continuing to struggle. We also know it is very hard to learn when you are hungry. That is why we work relentlessly to remove barriers, so people can make progress in their lives.

I have always believed education is a key piece in making your way to the middle class, but I can remember the day it became clear basic needs had to be addressed to allow progress to happen.

It was a Friday afternoon, and I was at a celebration for students at a former college a few years ago. The students were studying building trades, and the week had gone well, so their teachers threw them a pizza party. As I hung out in the room, I noticed one young man wasn’t eating any pizza. Not every kid likes pizza, so at first I didn’t find it unusual, but he refused anything else as well.

I pulled him aside and asked what was up. His reply was chilling, “Chad, I can’t let my body get used to eating.” I wasn’t sure what he meant at first, was he on a diet? No, in reality he was living in his car while going to school, and he only had consistent meals two days a week. He had trained himself to eat those two days, and not others. He was afraid a Friday pizza party would leave him starving all weekend. It was tragic and heroic all at once. We started providing free food on campus from that day on.

As we head into this season of giving, it is always helpful for me to remember these stories. It reminds me why we take basic needs and our food pantries so seriously at MSC Southeast. In fact, we even have a Basic Needs Coordinator, Shannon Sullivan, who helps students overcome the barriers that might prevent them from reaching their dreams. She makes sure our food pantries and other services are available to help on both of our campuses.

If you are interested in learning more or are inclined to help now or anytime, I would encourage you to contact Shannon. Her email is shannon.sullivan@southeastmn.edu or you can reach her at 507-453-2745. We take great pride in our culture of caring ― what we call #MSCSoutheastCares — and we would love for you to be part of it.

Chad Dull is vice president of academic affairs, Minnesota State College Southeast.

