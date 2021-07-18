Chad Dull: The power of one

At Minnesota State College Southeast, we talk a lot about our culture of caring. It is a way of saying we know the power of a personal connection, and we strive to make those connections with our students so they can be who they want to be in the world.

The thing about a culture of caring is it cannot be housed in an office or in a position, it has to be part of who you are. We believe that any person, on any day, can be the difference between a student making it or giving up.

Most of us can name one of those pivotal people or moments in our lives. I would like to tell you a story about one of mine.

It has been over 20 years, but I can access the memory instantly. It was the spring term of what had been a successful return to college — after a couple less successful tries — but I was in a difficult spot. I was simply out of money, and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t add more hours to my work schedule, but I also needed to pay my rent, never mind pay for textbooks. It was embarrassing.

I felt like I should have been able to make it through, but maybe the college dream was over. It was my own fault, I thought, because I had not made it work the first time.