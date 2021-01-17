Chad Dull: The community’s college

In this new era of higher education, innovation and entrepreneurialism are requirements for colleges like Minnesota State College Southeast. We are not just a community college, we are “the community’s college.”

Everyone at college works hard to stay connected to and learn from stakeholders across our communities. These connections to local industry, K-12, social services and the larger community drive improvement at the college and help provide the data we need to support our region.

We have worked hard, even in the pandemic, to stay in touch with our communities and their needs. It’s critical to offer programs that benefit local industry and provide economic opportunities for our students. Did you know that every one of our career and technical programs has an industry advisory committee?

Their active engagement is essential to ensuring that our programs stay relevant and vital. The success of our local industries is the success of the college, and in turn our entire region is made stronger through these partnerships.