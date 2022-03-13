Chad Dull: Lessons from my mom

March is Women’s History Month, and it inspires me to tell you about an extraordinary woman, Dawn Simonson — my mom. Last November she would have been 70 years old. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and we lost her in the summer of 2016. But as I was pondering what I wanted to write in this guest column, I thought about her and the lessons she imparted to me.

Like many parents, her impact was more in what I observed than what she told me. I often talk about how my work is informed by poverty — and reflecting on my mother’s life has helped me understand my own work better.

At Minnesota State College Southeast, we know people bring their entire selves to pursuing education. Students are complicated and lead rich, full lives that may support or hinder the pursuit of their dreams. My mom also was a complex individual. She was a bride and mother at age 18, had two kids, and was divorced by her early 20s. At that point, our family went from “poor” to “really poor” for a few years. Having dropped out of college to help my dad finish his education (he didn’t until later), she knew her options would be limited without a college degree.

So Mom went back to college in the 1970s, in a world that didn’t really understand non-traditional, single moms, and certainly wasn’t set up to accommodate them. Although she continued to work, money was short, and we needed help. I think I could draw you a picture of the food stamps we used and I certainly know what government cheese tastes like.

But to the day she died, Mom denied we ever used government assistance. That’s the power of shame. I cannot imagine the kind of shame that would cause my mother to suppress her memories of the help that worked so well for us. She was a role model for how such programs work, but the stigma wouldn’t allow her to even remember they did.

Mom taught me to approach our students with the assumption when they struggle, we know it is temporary. What if we acknowledged sometimes people just need help to get back on track — that it’s not “failure” or not “wanting it bad enough”?

Mom eventually worked her way through two college degrees and became a well-respected non-profit executive, but also struggled with addiction most of her adult life. In addition, a second divorce required starting over financially. And it wasn’t easy leading as a woman in an era where that was only beginning to be accepted.

Mixed in with her successes were other challenges. One of her two sons struggled with a serious case of “failure to launch” (sorry mom), and at age 60 she was diagnosed with lung cancer. If she, or the world, had made a final reckoning of her worth at one of those low moments (or one of mine for that matter), who knows where the story would have ended. Instead, she kept moving forward and eventually times got better.

We had a memorial service for my mom on July 12, 2016. It was amazing to hear for hours about the impact my complex, formidable, flawed, and imperfectly human mother had on people’s lives. I heard about how things that knocked her off track also inspired her to make a difference. I had conversations and messages from many women who said she was their mentor. And so many people came up and told me they knew my mom from the recovery community and how much she had meant to them.

And when I got up to give the eulogy, I said something that I had not planned. I said my mom’s legacy was the idea that “If you can help, you should.” As we work at our college to move people to their best and brightest future, I try to live up to that legacy every day.

Chad Dull is Vice President of Student Success at Minnesota State College Southeast.

