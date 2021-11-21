Chabad of Southern Minnesota to light menorah in downtown Winona

Rabbi Shlomie Greene will ignite a public Chanukah menorah erected at Levee Park Patio at 5 p.m., followed by a community-wide celebration on Monday, Nov. 29, the second night of the eight-day holiday.

The ceremony, organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota will feature dignitaries and other guests from within the community. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, there will be donuts, latkes and hot apple cider refreshments along with music and other holiday fun.

“The message of Chanukah is the message of light,” added Rabbi Greene. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Today, the unprecedented public display of Chanukah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival. Winona's menorah is one of five menorahs sponsored by Chabad around the region, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events visit www.chabadsouthernmn.com/chanukahextravaganza.

