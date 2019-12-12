{{featured_button_text}}

The women of Central Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Bake Sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona.

Krumkaka, rosettes, sandbakkels, breads, fresh lefse and cookies will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the "House that God Built" project as well as Central Lutheran's missions and youth programs.

Lunch will include chicken noodle soup, egg or ham salad sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee and tea. A free-will offering will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.

