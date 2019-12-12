The women of Central Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Bake Sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona.
Krumkaka, rosettes, sandbakkels, breads, fresh lefse and cookies will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the "House that God Built" project as well as Central Lutheran's missions and youth programs.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Lunch will include chicken noodle soup, egg or ham salad sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee and tea. A free-will offering will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.