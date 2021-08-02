Cecilia Manrique: Tokyo 2020 in 2021: The Olympics that did happen

And then of course there are the soccer matches so early in the morning that a win by the US women against the Netherlands made me look back to the days when the kids played, Gabe coached, and we all refereed soccer together. And the swimming records and golds awarded to 17-year old Lydia Jacoby, Lily King, Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minn., brought to mind the hours and days we spent in pools for swim meets.

The background stories on the athletes were also very interesting. They show what it takes to excel in a field. It shows their triumphs and disappointments, when sometimes you expect to win but don’t or when you don’t expect to win but do.

Diaz trained using water jugs. Suni Lee’s father built apparatus for her since they could not afford expensive gyms and equipment. She dedicated her performance to the man who suffered an accident and got paralyzed from the waist down because he was helping a friend. Caeleb Dressel uses drumming to relax and studies dolphins to improve his butterfly stroke with his kicks. Lily King helped Annie Lazor train for the breaststroke after the death of Annie’s father.