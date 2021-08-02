Cecilia Manrique: Tokyo 2020 in 2021: The Olympics that did happen

It was an on-again, off-again event because of COVID. It was popular and then unpopular because of COVID. The world wanted it to happen but the hosts, the Japanese people, had major qualms about the Olympics becoming a super spreader.
Family, friends and fans, domestic and foreign have been barred from the games which is a big sacrifice for all concerned, athletes as well as those who would like to cheer them on. And cheer them on they did through game watches in Seward, Alaska; Orlando, Fla.; Lakeville, Minn.; etc. which had to suffice.
So here we are in the midst of the games in 33 sports, 5 of them new — baseball/softball, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding. And because Japan is 14 hours ahead of the Midwest, chances are if you want to watch an event live you will need to be up between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. to view it. Such hours were reminiscent of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan for which we woke up bright and early for those soccer matches!
Primetime coverage throughout the waking hours of the day was enlightening. Seeing Sunisa Lee of St. Paul, Minn., win gymnastics gold for her all-around individual performance as well as Lee Kiefer, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a Filipina American, win gold for fencing were proud moments for me made even prouder by the first ever gold medal won by the Philippines through Hidilyn Diaz’ weightlifting prowess. It brought back memories of when my son Patrick was into gymnastics and fencing for a brief period in his life.
And then of course there are the soccer matches so early in the morning that a win by the US women against the Netherlands made me look back to the days when the kids played, Gabe coached, and we all refereed soccer together. And the swimming records and golds awarded to 17-year old Lydia Jacoby, Lily King, Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minn., brought to mind the hours and days we spent in pools for swim meets.
The background stories on the athletes were also very interesting. They show what it takes to excel in a field. It shows their triumphs and disappointments, when sometimes you expect to win but don’t or when you don’t expect to win but do.
Diaz trained using water jugs. Suni Lee’s father built apparatus for her since they could not afford expensive gyms and equipment. She dedicated her performance to the man who suffered an accident and got paralyzed from the waist down because he was helping a friend. Caeleb Dressel uses drumming to relax and studies dolphins to improve his butterfly stroke with his kicks. Lily King helped Annie Lazor train for the breaststroke after the death of Annie’s father.
And then there is the toll it takes on one’s mental health when competing at such a high level. Everyone talks about Simone Biles but I am sure many of the other athletes feel the same pressure. Naomi Osaka pointed this out before the Olympics. Michael Phelps has been an advocate for taking care of people’s mental health. There should be less of a stigma to it since “it is OK not to be OK.”
I am sure more drama will unfold and more exciting wins and losses will take place even in new, unheard of sports like canoe slalom or a gold win by the Fiji women in rugby sevens. Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the gold in triathlon, making her country the smallest one to win in the Olympics. Or the women’s soccer win over Netherlands in kicks from the mark (penalty kicks).
Regardless of the concern about the medal count hotly contested by the US, China and the Russian Olympic Committee, I am not sure if this is what the world needs during the pandemic, but it certainly is wins like these that make waking up at 3 a.m. for the Olympics worthwhile.
Cecilia Manrique is a retired Professor (Emerita) of political science/public administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Olympic soccer and swimming bring back many fond memories of being in the pitch for soccer matches and in the pool for swim meets for son Patrick and daughter Michelle.