Cecilia Manrique: Here we go again: The plight of the Asian in America

Six Asian workers in a Georgia spa were killed. A 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in New York. There are stories of Asian Americans being pushed, kicked, beaten, shoved, spit upon, called the ugliest of names.
About 110 such episodes were reported in March alone. When such occur, they stir thoughts and emotions in me that are difficult to describe but I will do my best here.
The first question to ask is why do we engage in such behavior? Reasons abound but the most glaring one seems to stem from a longstanding justification to blame ills and problems on the presence of minorities in the country. Whether it be an economic issue or a pandemic it seems easier to pin the source of the problem on minorities. It happened to the Chinese who helped build the railroads which resulted in the Chinese Exclusion Act. It happened to Japanese Americans who were blamed for Pearl Harbor regardless of whether they were born here and had never stepped on any of the islands of Japan resulting in the Japanese American relocation and internment during World War II.
And today anyone who looks like they might have come from China are blamed for the novel coronavirus. The problem with playing the blame game is that one can hardly pinpoint the Asian who comes from China because Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) are Americans and may have ancestral roots not only from China and Japan but also from the Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia, to name just a few.
And I can attest to the fact that I have been misidentified so many times in my career as a faculty member in the United States. I have been asked for help in finding goods at big box stores. I have been mistaken for the cleaning lady at hotels we have stayed at for swim meets and soccer tournaments. My family had been asked to leave a store and a mall in Vermont because we happened to be wearing the same sweatsuit outfit of our soccer team.
My dean at one institution called me to his office because of a student complaint: “How dare you have a ferner (foreigner) teaching us American Government!” The dean and my department chair said, “She knows more American politics than you, so find another class to be in.”
One student told me that she could not learn from me because I had an accent. My chancellor at that time said, “We all have accents. Learn to listen a little bit better.” Such incidents make me want to wear a sign — “Cecilia Manrique, Ph.D.” — but I am sure it will be to no avail.
It makes me sad that we cannot look beyond the color of our skin or our physical characteristics to really know somebody. But what can be done? Educate yourself. Get to know who AAPI really are, their history, their plight in America, their individual stories. And if you have them for neighbors, do get to know them as they try to get to know you. Take action. Report hate crimes should they occur in your vicinity. Engage in non-racist behavior.
On the part of Asian Americans, be active and visible in the community. When I asked Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) Director Fatima Said at a recent Board meeting how the Winona Community is treating our Asian American neighbors, I was pleased to hear that there have been no reported hate incidents in our welcoming community. I am glad to note that the years of hard work of the organization bears the fruit of tolerance and care for the minorities in our community.
Cecilia Manrique is a retired professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a current board member of Project FINE. Originally from the Philippines she is proud to be a Filipino-American, part of the Asian American community.