Cecilia Manrique: Here we go again: The plight of the Asian in America

And I can attest to the fact that I have been misidentified so many times in my career as a faculty member in the United States. I have been asked for help in finding goods at big box stores. I have been mistaken for the cleaning lady at hotels we have stayed at for swim meets and soccer tournaments. My family had been asked to leave a store and a mall in Vermont because we happened to be wearing the same sweatsuit outfit of our soccer team.

My dean at one institution called me to his office because of a student complaint: “How dare you have a ferner (foreigner) teaching us American Government!” The dean and my department chair said, “She knows more American politics than you, so find another class to be in.”

One student told me that she could not learn from me because I had an accent. My chancellor at that time said, “We all have accents. Learn to listen a little bit better.” Such incidents make me want to wear a sign — “Cecilia Manrique, Ph.D.” — but I am sure it will be to no avail.