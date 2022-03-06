Cecilia Manrique: Emerging slowly from the pandemic

It is March 2022, two years since the coronavirus reared its ugly head upon the world. In March 2020 we were preparing to hold an 80th birthday celebration for my mother at Signature’s in Winona. She and my sister were getting ready to depart from the Philippines to the U.S. when news of lockdowns all over the world started taking place. For fear of being stranded somewhere, we told them to stay put and not try to embark on that trip.

Then began the fear of contact with others which resulted in masking, social distancing and handwashing — but, more importantly, isolating. We decided to shelter in place in Chicago, where we at least had family to remain in contact with. The division of labor had our son-in-law doing the grocery shopping; our daughter doing the cooking and us doing the babysitting so that they could still do work and school from home. Meetings of Golden Key, Project FINE and the UW-L Foundation Board and socializing with friends at WSU and Winona were on Zoom.

Family “gatherings” with my mom and brother in Manila, sister in Australia and brother in New Jersey were on Facebook Messenger. I celebrated my 50th high school class reunion with more than 90 of us still living on Zoom. Even doctors’ appointments for Gabe and me were online visits. Needless to say, we spent a lot of time reading and watching TV. We emailed and texted family and friends we have not been in touch with for a long time. This went on for a year until a vaccine would be developed and made available to the larger population.

In the meantime, it was sad not to see more of our son and his family who were in Texas. A visit by our daughter-in-law and granddaughter Gaby in May 2020 had us in tears as we talked to them behind glass doors — we in our condo, they in our patio! In July they visited for Gaby’s birthday. We “saw” them outdoors for a short time with facemasks on. They were able to play with their cousins out in the courtyard with facemasks on. And for Christmas they came to visit, came into the condo for a short while to drop off gifts; took a walk to our daughter’s courtyard so the kids could play, but opened presents via Zoom, we in our condo, they in their hotel room. It was a sad Christmas!

Then the vaccine became available, but not widely. Thus began the wild search for the vaccine, which was not yet readily available. It took a few failed appointments, a trip from Chicago to Whitehall, Wis., before we could get our first shot in March 2021. The second jab was again in Whitehall in April. The booster was easier to schedule in Winona in November. Trips between Chicago and Winona became more frequent. Friends started to visit the condo in Chicago and the house in Winona for lunch or dinner. But the most daring thing we did was take our first plane ride to Disneyland with Patrick and his family who have been more daring about taking airplane trips. Despite the anxiety associated with such a trip, we survived and actually enjoyed ourselves being with family!

We can say that we are gradually easing ourselves out of pandemic mode but keeping in mind that quite recently we have had family and friends still succumb to the virus. We had to “attend” our nephew’s wedding on Zoom last week when in the past we had been physically present for our nieces’ weddings. And funerals have had the same fate as this week we mourn from a distance our sister-in-law’s mother, who died of leukemia. Thus, we continue to be cautious still handwashing, social distancing and wearing facemasks despite many of these mandates being lifted. Because of our age and health status, we will continue to act judiciously because we care for your health and ours. We look forward to the day when we can see my mom and siblings face-to-face again without fear, anxiety and precautions.

Cecilia Manrique is a professor emerita from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and lives in Winona with her husband, Gabriel, a professor emeritus from Winona State University.

