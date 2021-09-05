Cecelia Manrique: Two years in retirement

As the new school year begins for schools in the area, I find myself reflecting on what a professor goes through at this point in time. And two years after retiring in May 2019 is a good time to do so.
In 2020, I could not imagine teaching all my classes online despite the fact that I had done half of my courses during a semester doing so. This year I cannot imagine teaching all my face-to-face classes behind a facemask.
There are many aspects of teaching that I will miss and many others that I will not miss. What better time to reminisce on what those are, especially as I go through files and emails from those days of teaching deciding on what to keep, what to give away and what to throw or recycle.
I will not miss those seemingly endless days of grading especially right into Christmas vacation. As students are starting their break when the last day of exams is on Dec. 23, it is only the beginning of reading those essays and papers and calculating those final grades that are due before the new year! One finds herself reading those papers while waiting for Christmas ceremonies to begin at church. And of course, the grade that you give a student can determine their future so one agonizes over every single grade given.
Aside from grades there are also those pesky evaluations, student and peer evaluations as well. They are supposed to indicate how good of a teacher one is without kowtowing to student demands and dumbing down one’s course. However, there are times when bringing in donuts, providing extra credit and making the course less cumbersome raises those evaluation scores.
One also has to strike the balance among the three areas they expect professors to engage in — teaching, scholarship and service. That is sometimes difficult to achieve when teaching four or five sometimes even six classes a semester with more than 100 students total. It is made more difficult by the 12 or more different courses one is responsible for in a field where the material does not remain constant but changes with the times.
On top of that one is expected to undertake research and publish the results of that research. And then beyond that one is strongly encouraged to provide service to the department which I did as chair for six years; the college which I did by mentoring new faculty; the university, the community, and the profession.
After more than 30 years of service to the profession one will certainly miss many aspects of that life. There are the countless students whose minds one is able to influence. There are the many colleagues on campus, in other campuses here and abroad met at various meetings and conferences who have shaped my teaching, my research and my service. And there are the various organizations that one has gotten to be involved with that makes one feel an impact has been made.
But it does not stop there. Although glad to be retired, a wise decision considering the pandemic, we continue to “teach,” to write and to be involved in the community.
Cecilia G. Manrique is a retired professor emerita of Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She continues to advise the UW-L chapter of the Golden Key International Honour Society and serves on the Boards of Project FINE and the UW-La Crosse Foundation.