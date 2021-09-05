Cecelia Manrique: Two years in retirement

As the new school year begins for schools in the area, I find myself reflecting on what a professor goes through at this point in time. And two years after retiring in May 2019 is a good time to do so.

In 2020, I could not imagine teaching all my classes online despite the fact that I had done half of my courses during a semester doing so. This year I cannot imagine teaching all my face-to-face classes behind a facemask.

There are many aspects of teaching that I will miss and many others that I will not miss. What better time to reminisce on what those are, especially as I go through files and emails from those days of teaching deciding on what to keep, what to give away and what to throw or recycle.

I will not miss those seemingly endless days of grading especially right into Christmas vacation. As students are starting their break when the last day of exams is on Dec. 23, it is only the beginning of reading those essays and papers and calculating those final grades that are due before the new year! One finds herself reading those papers while waiting for Christmas ceremonies to begin at church. And of course, the grade that you give a student can determine their future so one agonizes over every single grade given.