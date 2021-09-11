Cecelia Manrique: The lasting impact of September 11, 2001

My brother’s wife worked for the New York Port Authority. On the morning that the first plane hit the WTC I was on my way to teach my Freshman Seminar class when my daughter calls from school in a panic. “Mom do you know what happened to Tita (Auntie) Winnie?” I had not listened to the news so she told me what had happened. Many a time had we visited family and waited for my sister-in-law to come out of her building at the World Trade Center Plaza. I told her I would try and find out what happened.

With weakened knees I tried contacting my brother while stopped on Highway 61. I only got a repeated, “Due to the high volume your call cannot be completed at this time.” So, I continued to go to UW-L, got to my office, found that I could not really function. I was glad I had a co-teacher for the course and explained that I did not think I could teach that day since I have not been able to contact my brother. I tried calling again to no avail. I decided to go home and wait from there. It was not until after dinner that my brother called and said that Winnie was in the hospital. She was lucky to be rescued by a fireman in the basement of the building before the building fell! It would take a few weeks at the hospital for physical injuries and more weeks for emotional injuries to start healing. Their three children were less than 10 years old then. I can only imagine what they went through considering what my family had gone through just waiting to hear that she had come out of the building alive.