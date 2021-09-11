Cecelia Manrique: The Lasting Impact of September 11, 2001

I am starting to write this at the time of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and as Kabul has fallen into the hands of the Taliban in less than two weeks from that withdrawal. What it reminds one of is the fall of Saigon and the chaos that ensued as people tried to leave the country.

It brings me to the most poignant message on the Facebook page of a former student who served in that area with our military. He had lost his limbs to an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and his comment was, “What did I make this sacrifice for?”

I think of all of my students who have gone into the military, men and women alike, who have served our country in various capacities. And I look back to the time my son was actively serving in the Army and was deployed in Iraq early in the fight against terrorist activities.

I remember a phone call at 2 a.m. and my heart dropped. I heard his voice with the news that his good friend was killed by an IED while delivering school supplies to children. One does not know what that does to a person who is in the midst of the battle. I know what it did to me emotionally. I could not get a phone call in the middle of the night without fear BUT that is also the time I could get a call from family in the Philippines!