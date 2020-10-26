CBS Sunday Morning mistakes Winona as part of Wisconsin while featuring Watkins record-breaking cake

While CBS Sunday Morning took a moment to feature multiple Guinness World Record accomplishments Sunday, including the Watkins Company cake, one mistake was made that caught the attention of many Minnesotans, especially Winonans in particular.

On national television, CBS Sunday Morning declared that Winona was a part of Wisconsin, instead of Minnesota.

“Great segment, (CBS Sunday Morning and Guinness World Records), wrong state! I’m from Winona, MN, where Watkins Co. broke the layered cake record with their Famous Vanilla Extract. Minnesota, not Wisconsin. Great state neighbors, but not Viking fans like us,” twitter user Sandy Borkowski informed CBS Sunday Morning.

Others on the social platform echoed similar comments to the news channel.

Luckily, CBS Sunday Morning recognized its mistake and remade the voice over correcting the error before posting the full Guinness World Record feature clip online, which can now be found on YouTube and includes video of the moment when the record was broken.

The local record that was featured — greatest number of layers in a layer cake — was broken by the Watkins Co. on Sept. 14, 2018, to celebrate the company’s 150th anniversary.

The cake included a total of 260 layers.

