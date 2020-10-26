CBS Sunday Morning mistakes Winona as part of Wisconsin while featuring Watkins record-breaking cake

While CBS Sunday Morning took a moment to feature multiple Guinness World Record accomplishments Sunday, including the Watkins Company cake, one mistake was made that caught the attention of many Minnesotans, especially Winonans in particular.
On national television, CBS Sunday Morning declared that Winona was a part of Wisconsin, instead of Minnesota.
“Great segment, (CBS Sunday Morning and Guinness World Records), wrong state! I’m from Winona, MN, where Watkins Co. broke the layered cake record with their Famous Vanilla Extract. Minnesota, not Wisconsin. Great state neighbors, but not Viking fans like us,” twitter user Sandy Borkowski informed CBS Sunday Morning.
Others on the social platform echoed similar comments to the news channel.
Luckily, CBS Sunday Morning recognized its mistake and remade the voice over correcting the error before posting the full Guinness World Record feature clip online, which can now be found on YouTube and includes video of the moment when the record was broken.
The local record that was featured — greatest number of layers in a layer cake — was broken by the Watkins Co. on Sept. 14, 2018, to celebrate the company’s 150th anniversary.
The cake included a total of 260 layers.
According to GWR, the cake was 1,250 pounds, six feet and one inch tall, and 32 inches wide by 24 inches long at its base.
The cake was split up into more than 5,000 servings for Winona residents, local businesses and charitable organizations.
GWR said the cake, which followed the recipe of a normal vanilla buttercream layer cream cake and was baked by Wuollet Bakery in Minneapolis, contained 900 eggs, 480 pounds of sugar, 150 pounds of flour, 102 pounds of shortening, 45 pounds of butter, 32 pounds of oil, 45 pounds of milk, 30 pounds of water and 2.5 pounds of salt.
Additionally, one of the key ingredients was Watkins’ famous All Natural Baking Vanilla Extract, which the recipe included seven pounds of.
Ten bakers worked for 145 hours in total to finish the cake.
The CBS Sunday Morning clip explained that the cake stood upright on its own for at least 60 seconds, which enabled it to receive the record honor.
Watkins broke the record that was set in 2006, when a 230-layer cake was created in Arkansas.
Watkins president J.R. Rigley told the Winona Daily News in September 2018 that the record was proof, “You can still accomplish great things even after 150 years.”
