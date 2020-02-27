Catered for Kids' Sake event in La Crosse to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ annual Catered for Kids' Sake event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 5 at The Cargill Room, 332 S. Front St. La Crosse.

Catered for Kids’ Sake 2020 is presented by Klauke Investment and Insurance Services. The Fund-the-Match this year is sponsored by Marine Credit Union.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees sample cuisine and beverages from Big Boar Barbeque, David Reay’s, Dublin Square and La Crosse Distilling Co. Wine and beer tasting this year is courtesy of Noelke Distributors, Pearl Street Brewery and Lost Lake Beer.

In addition, there is a silent auction for people to bid on items including baskets and gift certificates to local businesses, a seven-day African safari hunting trip, an autographed Green Bay Packers football and tickets to upcoming popular attractions. OneCause will be used so attendees can bid from a smartphone or tablet, or one of the kiosks.