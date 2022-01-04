'Cat Daddies' to screen at Winona's Frozen River Film Festival

The documentary "Cat Daddies" is coming to Winona’s Frozen River Film Festival.

The runaway hit documentary directed by Mye Hoang follows David Giovanni, who is living on the streets of New York, determined to stay together with his beloved cat Lucky. When he’s finally granted a spot in a transitional housing facility that accepts cats, the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating medical diagnosis puts his future together with Lucky in doubt.

David’s journey is interspersed with portraits of other “cat dads” from all over the country: a group of firefighters, a stuntman, a truck driver, a Bay Area tech worker, a schoolteacher whose cat becomes a viral sensation, and an actor/Instagram influencer. These men couldn’t be more different, but they share an unconditional love of their beloved pets. "Cat Daddies" is a refreshing and timely exploration of modern masculinity and the unlikely bond between man and cat.

“We are ecstatic to be able to bring 'Cat Daddies' to Winona,” said Eileen Moeller, FRFF’s managing director. “The film was recommended by a board member - it was getting a lot of advance praise, and she thought it would be a great fit for our audience. We feel very fortunate that we were able to reach out to Mye Hoang, the director, and ask her to submit the film to our festival. Cat Daddies premiered just a couple of months ago and it has already received many awards. We think this will speak not only to ‘cat dads’, but anyone who has felt a special connection with a pet.”

FRFF Screening Committee members have already raved about the film. “It’s simply wholesome… [and] wonderful to see a common thread across different types of pet owners, and the types of relationships that are created and impacted by the bonds we have with our pets,” commented one reviewer. One reviewer simply commented, “TWELVE STARS! and I don't even have a cat.” FRFF film submissions are rated out of ten.

"Cat Daddies" will show on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. The screening will be open to passholders and ticket purchasers.

Frozen River Film Festival is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than 50 films annually during the festival week (February 6 -13) brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more or purchase tickets visit www.frff,org

