Casting call: Winona Health Volunteers “USO Salute to the Troops”

After being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winona Health Volunteers “USO Salute to the Troops” has been scheduled for 2022.

The Volunteers invite you to be a part of this fun, funny and heartfelt variety show. Come to meet the director, Jim Vrchota, and learn about the show at open auditions from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 15, 20 and 22. The casting call will be at Wesley United Methodist Church-Guild Hall, 114 W. Broadway in Winona. Masking is required.

“USO Salute to the Troops” will be a variety show saluting our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with entertaining songs, dances and skits. Performance dates will be April 21-23, 2022.

“The Volunteers are so excited to start working on this show again,” said Kris Walters, Winona Health Volunteers manager. “We’re fortunate to again have Jim Vrchota as our writer and director. Those who attended our show in 2019 are sure to enjoy this next salute to our troops.”

The show is a Winona Health Volunteers fundraiser. Proceeds from this event will go toward outdoor patio furnishings for Lake Winona Manor Residents.

For more information about the show or the Winona Health Volunteers, contact the Winona Health Volunteers’ office at 507-457-4342 or email krwalters@winonahealth.org.

