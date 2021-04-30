 Skip to main content
Cases spike in Winona County with 7 in WAPS; 22 in county
COVID-19
Cases are spiking within the Winona Area Public Schools district, as seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students or employees during the week leading up to Wednesday.

During that week, there were 123 new quarantines.

The district's total, since the start of the school year, is now up to 65 cases and 566 quarantines.

It's the second week in a row where there was an increase, with the prior week seeing four new cases and 154 new quarantines. With that increase, the eighth grade class had moved online.

About the most recent case increase, Winona Area Public Schools posted on Facebook, "While we had seven positive cases of COVID-19 and 123 individuals identified as close contacts of those positive cases, they were spread out among different buildings and different grade levels. Because we can quarantine the close contacts without a significant disruption to learning and teaching in other classes, we did not feel it was necessary to move a grade level or building to distance learning."

he district continued, "That being said, the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in school-age children is a concern in our district as it is throughout Minnesota. We need to continue to follow the health and safety protocols. We are continuing to recommend that all of our students, especially those who participate in athletics and activities, get tested regularly. And we want to remind our students ages 16 and older that they are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine."

The county also saw an unusual spike in cases Friday, beyond just students, with 24 new cases total confirmed. The cases included one 4 years old or younger; two between 5 and 9 years old; five between 10 and 14 years old; two between 20 and 24 years old; one between 30 and 34 years old; five between 35 and 39 years old; five between 40 and 44 years old; one between 45 and 49 years old; one between 55 and 59 years old; and one between 60 and 64 years old.
 
The previous day, Thursday, the 50th COVID-19 related death in Winona County was confirmed.
 
 
 
 
