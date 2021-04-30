Cases spike in Winona County with 7 in WAPS; 22 in county

Cases are spiking within the Winona Area Public Schools district, as seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among students or employees during the week leading up to Wednesday.

During that week, there were 123 new quarantines.

The district's total, since the start of the school year, is now up to 65 cases and 566 quarantines.

It's the second week in a row where there was an increase, with the prior week seeing four new cases and 154 new quarantines. With that increase, the eighth grade class had moved online.

About the most recent case increase, Winona Area Public Schools posted on Facebook, "While we had seven positive cases of COVID-19 and 123 individuals identified as close contacts of those positive cases, they were spread out among different buildings and different grade levels. Because we can quarantine the close contacts without a significant disruption to learning and teaching in other classes, we did not feel it was necessary to move a grade level or building to distance learning."