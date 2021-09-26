Cases continue to rise within Winona's student population

For most educational institutes in Winona, cases have continued to slowly increase within their communities in recent days.

None of Winona's higher education institutes had current COVID-19 vaccination rates available for their communities as of Friday, but case totals continue to be updated on a weekly basis.

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Area Public Schools reported four cases among its students and employees between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22.

Additionally, during that time, seven more students and/or employees entered quarantine.

In total since the start of the new school year, among students and employees, there have been 19 positive cases and 36 people in quarantine.

For information about WAPS's reaction to COVID-19, visit winonaschools.org.

Cotter Schools

Cotter Schools reported only one new COVID-19 case between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, according to its most recent data release.

The new case was on the St. Stan's campus, which houses students in first through fourth grade.

From the start of the school year through Sept. 19, 10 cases had been confirmed in the Cotter community -- six on the St. Teresa's campus, two on the St. Stan's campus and two on the St. Mary's campus.

As for new quarantines between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, there were two on the St. Stan's campus and one on the St. Mary's campus.

For information about Cotter Schools' response to COVID-19, visit cotterschools.org.

Winona State University

Winona State University had three new student COVID-19 cases and one new employee case in the week leading up to Sept. 22.

The increase was the lowest number of new cases at the university since the week leading up to Aug. 18.

The university has had 704 student cases and 39 employee cases since the start of the 2020 fall semester, with 55 of the student cases and four of the employee cases reported since the start of the current semester.

Saint Mary's University

For the second week in a row, Saint Mary's University's Winona Campus had no new COVID-19 cases during the week of Sept. 20.

Since July 26, the campus has only seen three positive cases — two students and one employee.

The university's transmission level continues to be at the medium level.

For information about SMU's response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast only had one case, a student, in the week leading up to Sept. 22.

So far, during the fall semester, all seven of the college's cases have been students -- two on the Red Wing Campus, three on the Winona campus, and two who are learning online or off campus.

Since the start of the fall 2020 semester, 90 student cases and nine employee cases have been confirmed at MSCSE.

For information about MSCSE's response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.

