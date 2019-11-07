Carol Ehlinger has been named administrator and CEO of Saint Anne of Winona campus.
The campus includes Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Callista Court, the Benedictine Adult Day Center and the Saint Anne Training Center. Ehlinger started her new position on Aug. 22.
“Saint Anne of Winona is a special place for me and so many others. We have amazing people living on our campus that have wonderful stories to share,” Ehlinger said. “Our goal is to enrich their lives as they continue to tell their stories.”
Ehlinger has been with Saint Anne since 1990, when she started in the business office. She moved into the business office manager position and then worked as the chief financial officer. She earned her Long-Term Care Administrator’s license and then became assistant administrator in 2013.
She oversees the work of 260 employees and is especially appreciative of the work of the many people who volunteer their time on the campus.
“Our associates and volunteers are so dedicated to the work they do and the people they serve. It is a privilege to work with them,” Ehlinger said. "Together we are planning and creating a bright future for the people and community we serve.”
