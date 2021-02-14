Career and Technical Education Month: An invitation

February is acknowledged around the country as Career and Technical Education Month. This month, schools and colleges highlight educational opportunities that lead to high-skill, high-demand jobs.
Here at Minnesota State College Southeast, we are calling attention to the many programs available to our students by hosting virtual campus tours on Facebook Live to showcase our facilities and give everyone an opportunity to see students and faculty in action.
Career and Technical Education Month is an open invitation to anyone. Public campaigns tend to target high school students, encouraging them to consider going into the skilled trades while highlighting careers in those industries.
But career and technical education at MSC Southeast is so much more than that. There is indeed a proud tradition in the trades and construction, but CTE also includes programs in business, information technology, engineering, advanced manufacturing and fabrication, health sciences, early childhood education, cosmetology, and much more.
Career and technical education today is a rigorous integration of basic academic knowledge, applied science and technical skills, and career and professional development that are carefully aligned to a career pathway in a high-demand, high-skill occupations that pay a sustainable living wage. That is a lot of words! What this means is that CTE programs teach practical skills through engaging projects while also teaching critical skills in reading, writing, and mathematics.
More importantly, students spend their time working on the same types of projects they will encounter in the workplace.
It does not matter whether you recently graduated from high school or some time has passed since you last found yourself in the classroom. Our focus on practical, hands-on education and training, led by instructors who have on-the-job experience and industry-recognized credentials, ensures that you will get a high-quality education that is aligned to local industry needs.
Career and technical education instructors work closely with our business and industry partners to make sure that graduates meet critical workforce needs now and in the future. This means that students are exposed to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and provided with excellent foundational skills. They can begin building professional profiles that will allow them to continue to grow with their industry. Increasingly, we work to get students into actual workplaces through job shadows, internships, industry visits, and virtual career fairs.
In a post-pandemic world that has changed the labor market for employers and job seekers alike, CTE is increasingly relevant. Experts are talking about how workers need to “upskill” to meet current industry needs, expanding computer literacy and being able to work in an increasingly automated world. Career and technical education instructors have integrated those skills into our programs, again through the industry partnerships they have developed.
While education delivery changed for many programs, the hands-on nature of Career and technical education has required that we find ways to keep students on-campus through the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, sanitization and screening efforts. As a result, our students have kept up with practices that employers who have adopted stricter safety and health guidelines and practices to keep production lines running while protecting
workers. These daily practices have not only kept our students safe, but students have those practices ingrained in their skill set.
Regardless of your previous learning experiences or your career goals, we at Minnesota State College Southeast believe we have something for you. Stop by our Facebook page (facebook.com/MSCSoutheast) as we continue to provide virtual tours of our programs! We hope that you will imagine yourself in one of those programs, learning a new skill and preparing to take the next step in your career and future.
Heather Conley is Dean of Academic Innovation at Minnesota State College Southeast.