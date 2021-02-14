Career and Technical Education Month: An invitation

More importantly, students spend their time working on the same types of projects they will encounter in the workplace.

It does not matter whether you recently graduated from high school or some time has passed since you last found yourself in the classroom. Our focus on practical, hands-on education and training, led by instructors who have on-the-job experience and industry-recognized credentials, ensures that you will get a high-quality education that is aligned to local industry needs.

Career and technical education instructors work closely with our business and industry partners to make sure that graduates meet critical workforce needs now and in the future. This means that students are exposed to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and provided with excellent foundational skills. They can begin building professional profiles that will allow them to continue to grow with their industry. Increasingly, we work to get students into actual workplaces through job shadows, internships, industry visits, and virtual career fairs.