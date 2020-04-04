Cardiopulmonary rehab gym to close until further notice

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab gym, on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, will close April 6 to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Guidance of state and federal health organizations will determine when it reopens.

Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and clients are encouraged to call 507-457-4419 with any questions regarding exercise plans.

For more information and updates, visit winonahealth.org. The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation team looks forward to seeing and serving clients again.

