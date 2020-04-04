You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cardiopulmonary rehab gym to close until further notice
0 comments

Cardiopulmonary rehab gym to close until further notice

Winona Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab gym, on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, will close April 6 to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Guidance of state and federal health organizations will determine when it reopens.

Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and clients are encouraged to call 507-457-4419 with any questions regarding exercise plans.

For more information and updates, visit winonahealth.org. The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation team looks forward to seeing and serving clients again.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News