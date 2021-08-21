Cardinal Burke taken off ventilator, still being hospitalized for COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke has been taken off ventilation and is transfering from the ICU to a hospital room, his family announced through the Shrine's Twitter account Saturday morning.
In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome.
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burke, who revealed via Twitter Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus, was intubated Aug. 14 as his condition worsened. Earlier this week, it was shared Burke was in "stable but serious condition."
In a tweet from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, it was noted Burke spoke with his sister by phone Aug. 21 and expressed "his deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf."
The family asks for continued prayers for Burke's "full and speedy recovery, and are grateful to God for the exceptional medical care the Cardinal has received from the dedicated doctors and nurses who continue to assist him."
It has not been disclosed where Burke, who resides in Rome, is being hospitalized, but he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms during his visit to Wisconsin.
A vocal skeptic of vaccination, it is also not known whether he was inoculated against COVID-19.
